Total Export Of Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During January-December 2023, the total export of Azerbaijan amounted to 33.9 billion dollars, and the export in the non-oil sector increased by 9.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 3.3 billion dollars, Azernews reports.

Referring to the January issue of the Export Review prepared by the Trend Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, it is reported that during January-December of last year, the export of food products amounted to 928.2 million dollars.

During that period, the export of electricity increased by 3.3 times, the export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.9 times, the export of plastic and products made from it by 19.3 percent, the export of ferrous metal products by 13.3 percent, and the export of fruits and vegetables by 8.7 percent. increased.

During the past year, the statistical value of the joint export of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 6.2 percent and amounted to 969.2 million dollars. The value created by agro-industrial products, which occupies a significant place in the composition of non-oil and gas exports, increased by 3.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to 201 million dollars.

Non-oil exports in December of last year increased by 3.8 percent and amounted to 314.3 million dollars. Exports of food products amounted to 106.6 million dollars with an increase of 0.9 percent, and exports of non-food products amounted to 207.7 million dollars with an increase of 5.4 percent.