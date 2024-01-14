Total Export Of Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During January-December 2023, the total export of Azerbaijan
amounted to 33.9 billion dollars, and the export in the non-oil
sector increased by 9.8 percent compared to the corresponding
period of 2022 and amounted to 3.3 billion dollars, Azernews reports.
Referring to the January issue of the Export Review prepared by
the Trend Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic
Reforms, it is reported that during January-December of last year,
the export of food products amounted to 928.2 million dollars.
During that period, the export of electricity increased by 3.3
times, the export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.9
times, the export of plastic and products made from it by 19.3
percent, the export of ferrous metal products by 13.3 percent, and
the export of fruits and vegetables by 8.7 percent. increased.
During the past year, the statistical value of the joint export
of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 6.2
percent and amounted to 969.2 million dollars. The value created by
agro-industrial products, which occupies a significant place in the
composition of non-oil and gas exports, increased by 3.2 percent
compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to
201 million dollars.
Non-oil exports in December of last year increased by 3.8
percent and amounted to 314.3 million dollars. Exports of food
products amounted to 106.6 million dollars with an increase of 0.9
percent, and exports of non-food products amounted to 207.7 million
dollars with an increase of 5.4 percent.
