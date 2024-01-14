Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Ensures Right To Vote Of Azerbaijani Citizens Abroad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking appropriate measures to ensure the right to vote of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who live outside the country or are on long-term foreign missions in the extraordinary Presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan have prepared the voter lists of our citizens who have reached the age of 18 living outside the country or are on long-term foreign missions and submitted to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that according to the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, voting will be held in diplomatic missions and consulates where the number of consularly registered voters exceeds 50:

"On the basis of the information submitted to the Central Election Commission, 49 polling stations were established in 37 countries in order to organize elections outside the borders of the country.

The extraordinary Presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held in the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where polling stations have been established, at 08:00-19:00 according to the local time zones of the countries, will start at the Embassy of our country in the People's Republic of China and end at the Consulate General of the United States in Los Angeles.