Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Ensures Right To Vote Of Azerbaijani Citizens Abroad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking appropriate measures
to ensure the right to vote of the citizens of the Republic of
Azerbaijan who live outside the country or are on long-term foreign
missions in the extraordinary Presidential elections of the
Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic missions and
consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan have prepared the voter
lists of our citizens who have reached the age of 18 living outside
the country or are on long-term foreign missions and submitted to
the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that according to the Election Code of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, voting will be held in diplomatic missions and
consulates where the number of consularly registered voters exceeds
50:
"On the basis of the information submitted to the Central
Election Commission, 49 polling stations were established in 37
countries in order to organize elections outside the borders of the
country.
The extraordinary Presidential elections of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, which will be held in the diplomatic missions of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, where polling stations have been
established, at 08:00-19:00 according to the local time zones of
the countries, will start at the Embassy of our country in the
People's Republic of China and end at the Consulate General of the
United States in Los Angeles.
MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.