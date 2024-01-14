               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
MFA: Azerbaijan Not Recognize Independence Of Taiwan


1/14/2024 3:10:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan supports the one China policy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan and condemns conducted elections. Azerbaijan is against the interference in China's internal affairs," the statement said.

On January 13, Taiwan, which Beijing considers one of the provinces of the People's Republic of China, held elections for the head of the administration and members of the island's parliament. The current deputy head of administration, representative of the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, won the elections - he received 40.05% of the votes. Chinese authorities said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party does not represent public opinion.

