MFA: Azerbaijan Not Recognize Independence Of Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan supports the one China policy, the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.
"Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan and
condemns conducted elections. Azerbaijan is against the
interference in China's internal affairs," the statement said.
On January 13, Taiwan, which Beijing considers one of the
provinces of the People's Republic of China, held elections for the
head of the administration and members of the island's parliament.
The current deputy head of administration, representative of the
Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, won the
elections - he received 40.05% of the votes. Chinese authorities
said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party does not represent
public opinion.
