Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 370,000

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 370,000 troops in Ukraine (+840 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and January 14, 2024, the enemy's total combat losses included also 6,075 tanks (+10 over the past day), 11,302 armored fighting vehicles (+33), 8,747 artillery systems (+19), 957 multiple launch rocket systems, 648 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+2), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 11,667 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+35), 23 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,861 unmanned aerial vehicles (+13), 1,353 special equipment units (+8). A total of 1,814 enemy cruise missiles (+8) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on January 13, 2024, sixty-one combat engagements occurred on the front.