Eleven Russian Warships Combat Ready In Black Sea, Missile Carrier Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., January 14, 2024, eleven Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a missile carrier with up to eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board.
The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In addition, one Russian warship was spotted in the Sea of Azov and two in the Mediterranean Sea, namely one Kalibr-type missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
A reminder that, on January 13, 2024, thirteen Russian warships were combat ready in the Black Sea.
