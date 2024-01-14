Russian Aggression Leaves Two More Civilians Injured In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian forces injured two more civilians over the past day.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"On January 13, Russians wounded two residents of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka and Ocheretyne," the region's governor wrote.
He noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russians have killed 1,832 residents of Donetsk region and injured another 4,476. Read also:
As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and industrial buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.
