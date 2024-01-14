Russian Aggression Leaves Two More Civilians Injured In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian forces injured two more civilians over the past day.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On January 13, Russians wounded two residents of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka and Ocheretyne," the region's governor wrote.

He noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russians have killed 1,832 residents of Donetsk region and injured another 4,476.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and industrial buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.