Six Civilians Injured As Invaders Shell Kherson Region 103 Times In Past Day

Russian invaders shelled Kherson region 103 times in the past day, injuring six civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 103 shelling attacks, firing 406 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 28 shells at the city of Kherson... Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression,” the post says.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements and port infrastructure.

As reported, during the occupation of Kherson region, the Russian military killed 216 civilians of the region. More than 800 people died as a result of Russian shelling after the liberation of the right-bank part of Kherson region.