(MENAFN) Amidst growing tensions between Russia and the United States, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, has issued a stark warning about Washington's alleged plans to exploit Russian graduates from student-exchange programs in the United States for interference in Russia's upcoming presidential election in March. In a media briefing on Thursday, Naryshkin revealed that approximately 80,000 Russian students have participated in exchange programs such as Access, Advance, Summer Work and Travel, FLEX, Fulbright, Global UGRAD, and others over the past two decades.



Naryshkin asserted that the United States, in anticipation of the Russian presidential election, is keen on leveraging any opportunity to influence the country's internal political landscape.



Specifically, he highlighted Washington's intention to intensify efforts with Russian graduates from these exchange programs, suggesting that these individuals, with the right preparation, could form the "core of the fifth column" in Russia. This alleged strategy aims to replace opposition figures who fled abroad following the conflict in Ukraine.



According to the SVR chief, United States authorities believe that these graduates, through a specially designed training program, can become pivotal in challenging the Russian government. The program reportedly focuses on instructing participants in methods to incite inter-ethnic and social discord, interfere in elections, and discredit Russia's leadership on social media. Naryshkin emphasized that particular attention is being paid to establishing secure communications between the Russian graduates and their American handlers or "curators."



This revelation from the Russian intelligence chief adds another layer of complexity to the strained relationship between the two nations, raising concerns about potential foreign interference in Russia's electoral process. As diplomatic tensions continue to escalate, the implications of these alleged plans on international relations and the credibility of the upcoming Russian presidential election are likely to come under intense scrutiny.



MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718384