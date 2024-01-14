US intends to direct delegation to Taiwan

(MENAFN) Amidst rising geopolitical tensions, the United States is reportedly set to dispatch a delegation to Taiwan following the self-governing island's upcoming presidential election, as per sources within the Biden administration. While details remain scarce, the unofficial group is said to comprise former senior United States officials, signaling a notable shift in diplomatic engagement with Taiwan. The Financial Times has suggested that the White House may have chosen former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, a Democrat, and former Republican National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley to lead this bipartisan delegation.



The move, deemed by some as a significant diplomatic maneuver, aims to establish a face-to-face meeting between the delegation and the newly elected Taiwanese leader. Advocates within the Biden administration argue that such direct engagement is the "most effective way" to communicate United States policy and foster stable relations with the incoming Taiwanese government. The potential visit is seen as a strategic move to contribute to regional peace and stability.



In adherence to the 'One China policy' and to maintain the status quo, the United States National Security Council emphasized that the delegation visit would occur post-election. This timing aims to prevent any perception of United States endorsement for specific candidates or parties participating in the Taiwanese vote, ensuring a neutral stance.



However, the announcement has not been without its share of controversy. Beijing swiftly responded, urging Washington to "refrain from intervening in the elections in the Taiwan region in any form" to prevent potential harm to China-United States relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated Beijing's steadfast opposition to official exchanges between Washington and Taipei, underscoring Taiwan's status as an integral part of China.



As the prospect of a United States delegation visit to Taiwan unfolds, the international community closely watches the evolving dynamics in the region. This development marks a departure from traditional diplomatic protocols and introduces a new layer of complexity to the delicate balance of power between the United States, China, and Taiwan. The potential implications on regional stability and the broader geopolitical landscape remain subjects of intense speculation and scrutiny.





