US judge permits execution by new method

(MENAFN) In a historic ruling, a federal judge in the United States has granted approval for the nation's inaugural execution utilizing nitrogen gas, slated to take place later this month in the state of Alabama. The condemned, Kenneth Eugene Smith, now 58, stands convicted of a heinous crime committed in 1988 when, along with an accomplice, he brutally stabbed a preacher's wife to death in exchange for a mere USD1,000 each. The victim, the wife of Church of Christ pastor Charles Sennett Sr, was allegedly targeted by her husband, who sought to capitalize on a life insurance policy. Notably, Sennett Sr ultimately took his own life once authorities honed in on him as a suspect in the murder investigation.



Smith's impending execution has stirred controversy, with his legal defense team arguing that the state intends to use their client as a "test subject" for this novel method. The execution method involves the administration of nitrogen gas, a departure from the more traditional lethal injection. The convict's execution was initially scheduled for 2022, but it was postponed after officials failed to successfully connect the two intravenous lines required for the lethal injection.



In a courtroom hearing preceding the judge's decision, the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office defended the untested execution method, asserting that it would induce unconsciousness within seconds and lead to death within minutes. Drawing parallels with industrial accidents where individuals passed out and succumbed to exposure to high concentrations of nitrogen gas, officials sought to establish the method's efficacy.



Despite the controversy and concerns raised by Smith's legal team, United States District Judge R Austin Huffaker, in a decision on Wednesday, refused to grant an injunction to halt the scheduled execution set for January 25. This landmark decision not only marks a shift in the country's approach to capital punishment but also reignites the ongoing debate surrounding the ethics and humaneness of various execution methods. As the nation prepares for this unprecedented event, questions about the use of untested methods and the broader implications for the future of the death penalty in the United States come to the forefront.



