CBK: USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, Euro Drops At KD 0.336

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar on Sunday stood at KD 0.307, whereas the Euro dropped by 0.26 percent to KD 0.336 compared to Thursday's rates, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

The CBK added in its daily online bulletin that the Pound Sterling dropped by 0.09 percent to KD 0.391, the Swiss Franc dropped by 0.33 percent to reach KD 0.360, while the Japanese Yen firmed at KD 0.002.

Currency rates declared by the CBK reflect average rates, rather than actual trades. (end)

ht













MENAFN14012024000071011013ID1107718379