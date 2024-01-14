Media reports Canadian church arson associated to indigenous mass tombs outrage

(MENAFN) A disturbing surge of fires targeting Christian churches across Canada may be intrinsically linked to the unsettling discovery of suspected mass graves containing the remains of indigenous children on the premises of residential schools, predominantly operated by the Catholic Church. The revelation comes from the state broadcaster CBC, which reported that between May 2021 and December 2023, a staggering 33 churches were either destroyed or severely damaged by fire, with a mere two incidents attributed to accidental causes.



Shockingly, 24 of these incidents are suspected cases of arson, while several others are currently under active investigation.



According to CBC, a complex web of factors, including Canada's colonial history and the distressing unearthing of potential unmarked burial sites on the grounds of Residential Schools, is believed to be the driving force behind numerous suspected arson cases. The report draws attention to allegations made in May 2021, when it was revealed that the Kamloops Indian Residential School in the province of British Columbia might harbor the remains of over 200 children in an unmarked mass grave.



Ground-penetrating radar exposed the distressing possibility of 215 children's remains, some believed to have been as young as three years old at the time of their demise. The subsequent weeks witnessed a startling pattern, with 11 churches in western Canada being intentionally set ablaze – acts of arson confirmed by investigators. These incidents, allegedly motivated by the emotional toll of the Residential School revelations, underscore the deep-rooted trauma and pain endured by indigenous communities.



Since the initial revelation in 2021, thousands of suspected unmarked graves have been identified across Canada, marking a grim chapter in the country's history. Notably, the Kamloops site, despite its profound significance, has yet to see any physical exhumation of remains. As the investigation into these tragic incidents continues, questions surrounding reconciliation, accountability, and the complex interplay of historical injustices are brought to the forefront, demanding a nuanced examination of Canada's past and its impact on present-day relationships with its indigenous communities.



