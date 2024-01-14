Royalton Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault And Domestic Assault

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000202
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton, VSP
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2024 at 1916 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Odonnell Rd, Chelsea
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jonathan Edson
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/13/2024 Troopers with the assistance of the on-call Clara Martin crisis worker responded to Odonnel Rd, Chelsea, Vermont for a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon. During the investigation Troopers found probable cause to place Jonathan Edson under arrest after causing bodily harm to a family member and threatening harm while in possession of a deadly weapon. Jonathan Edson was released to DCF custody and by order of the Orange County States Attorney's office and the honorable court it was determined that Jonathan Edson is being charged as an adult and ordered to appear in Orange County Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/2024 at 1100 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N, Turned over to DCF Custody
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
