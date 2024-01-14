Royalton Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault And Domestic Assault

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000202

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton, VSP

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2024 at 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Odonnell Rd, Chelsea

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jonathan Edson

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/13/2024 Troopers with the assistance of the on-call Clara Martin crisis worker responded to Odonnel Rd, Chelsea, Vermont for a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon. During the investigation Troopers found probable cause to place Jonathan Edson under arrest after causing bodily harm to a family member and threatening harm while in possession of a deadly weapon. Jonathan Edson was released to DCF custody and by order of the Orange County States Attorney's office and the honorable court it was determined that Jonathan Edson is being charged as an adult and ordered to appear in Orange County Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/2024 at 1100 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N, Turned over to DCF Custody

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.