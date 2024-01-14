(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); These are the 13 Costa Rican National Parks that Sell Entrance Tickets Online Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Top Local Destinations Updated: January 11, 2024 These are the 13 Costa Rican National Parks that Sell Entrance Tickets Online

Ready to receive tourist both local and foreign

By TCRN STAFF January 11, 2024

With the active vacation season , national parks become one of the destinations that Costa Rican and foreign tourists choose course, to visit some of them the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) has active electronic platforms. They reserve spaces as well as purchase tickets.

“This innovative purchasing system allows the visitor to purchase their entrance ticket from the comfort of their home, in advance and allows better planning for the tourist, in addition to eliminating lines, to visit the beauties of the site,” indicates the institution.

Purchase and reserve on website

Through the site tickets are purchased from:

Chirripó National Park: San Gerardo Sector, San Jerónimo Sector and Herradura Sector

Poás Volcano National Park

Tortuguero National Park: Cuatro Esquinas Sector and Cerro Tortuguero

San Lucas Island National Park

Irazú Volcano National Park: Prussia Sector-Craters Sector

Manuel Antonio National Park

Braulio Carrillo National Park: Barva Volcano Sector

Tapantí National Park

Tenorio Volcano National Park

Carara National Park

Rincón de la Vieja National Park

For the National Parks of the Guanacaste Conservation Area through the website

This includes:

Santa Rosa National Park: Marine Sector and Historical Sector

Horizontes Forest Experimental Station

Finally, in the case of the Turrialba Volcano, the procedure is done on the site or by email:[email protected]

Reservation by phone

The Barra Honda National Park saves the spaces with calls to the numbers 2659-1551, 8721-2444 and 8539-1010

Reservation via email

With the email [email protected] spaces are guaranteed in:

Corcovado National Park: San Pedrillo Sector and La Leona Sector

Caño Island Biological Reserve

And the prices?

On its website, Sinac indicates the following rates for national parks:

¢1130 National visitors and residents over 13 years of age.

¢565 National and resident children (age 2 to 12 years).

$13.56 Non-Residents over 13 years old.

$5.65 Non-resident children (ages 2 to 12).

Minors under 2 years of age, nationals and residents over 65 years of age do not pay.

> - Advertisement - SourceTomas Gomez ViaBeleida Delgado