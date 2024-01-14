(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Shawn Mendes Adventure in Costa Rica Reached More than 2.5 Million People The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
More Search Entertainment Updated: January 11, 2024 Shawn Mendes Adventure in Costa Rica Reached More than 2.5 Million People
More and more artists fall in love with the country!
By TCRN STAFF January 11, 2024
“Pure Life!!!! Happy New Year!! I'm really looking forward to it this year! grateful, grateful, grateful.”That was the New Year's message that Canadian singer Shawn Mendes published from Costa Rica a few days ago and that continues to attract attention on his social networks (and in the world of entertainment).
The artist shared images of his stay at the beach, a surf session and a quad bike ride. The shots, presumably generated in Guanacaste, until this weekend had 2,525,000 reactions on Instagram. International speculation
To this we must add the speculations that various international media began to raise due to the coincidence that the Spanish artist Aitana also spent New Year's Eve on the Nicoya Peninsula.
In their case, the first photographs were labeled in Santa Teresa and also accompanied by a very Tico message:“2024, Pure Life.” Then he added a second publication with other snapshots of his time in the country. The entertainment press joined them in the Costa Rica exhibition
Between speculation and irony, several international publications showed the vacations of both artists. Some clarified that they were different trips, while others left open the question of whether there was some type of rapprochement between the celebrities.-
>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR
