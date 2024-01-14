(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); These Will Be the Most In-Demand Professions in Costa Rica by 2024 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Costa Ricans Enjoyment of Music is Diverse and Intense! Culture & Lifestyle How to Face Lifes Very Tough Challenges Culture & Lifestyle What is the Status of the LGBTQ+ Community in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Meet the Boruca Indigenous People of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Choosing a Qualified Shaman for Your Ayahuasca Journey

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Economic Updated: January 12, 2024 These Will Be the Most In-Demand Professions in Costa Rica by 2024

What will be the most sought-after jobs?

By TCRN STAFF January 12, 202460 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEducation TCRN STAFF - January 12, 2024The US Lowered Price of Student Visas for Costa Ricans Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - January 12, 2024What Museums Can I Visit in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - January 12, 2024Costa Ricans Enjoyment of Music is Diverse and Intense! TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

With an exciting close to 2023, Costa Rica is getting ready for a labor transformation driven by technological advances that promise to redefine the professional landscape. Expectations for 2024 are optimistic, anticipating a significant change thanks to the adoption of innovative technologies.

Connectivity and technological advances stand as the pillars of the local labor market for the new year. In this context, jobs linked to technological development are projected to be the most in demand, providing unprecedented opportunities for those seeking to stand out in both the software and hardware fields in the digital scenario.

Professionals such as Full Stack developers, data scientists and cybersecurity experts , among others, will become the most coveted profiles for companies, especially those with an international scope. These careers represent the core of the digital transformation that is shaping the industry.

Full Stack Development: This comprehensive career covers both the user interface (Front-End) and its business logic (Back-End), turning these professionals into versatile experts capable of creating complete technological solutions.

DevOps Engineering: This professional plays a crucial role in the effective integration and collaboration between development and operations teams within a technology organization. Its main objective is to facilitate the continuous and efficient delivery of software by automating processes, implementing agile development practices and ensuring operational stability. This expert works on creating and maintaining releases, automating tests and deployments, managing infrastructure as code, and constantly monitoring system performance and availability.

Data Science: Data scientists use their skills in mathematics and analysis to extract meaningful insights from massive sets of data, providing valuable information for decision making.

Cybersecurity: In an increasingly interconnected digital world, cybersecurity experts play a crucial role in protecting systems and data against malicious threats and attacks.

Mobile application development: Mobile application developers focus on creating applications for portable devices, taking advantage of the growing demand for solutions accessible from smartphones and tablets.

The current era makes it easier to do these jobs from the comfort of home. The trend toward remote work, amplified by the recent Covid-19 pandemic , has led American companies to increasingly opt for a 100% virtual model, providing global opportunities to Costa Rican professionals.

This modality not only provides flexibility, but also entails a series of benefits that impact beyond the personal and professional sphere. By allowing remote work, positive effects are also generated for the planet. The significant reduction in daily trips, for example, translates into a substantial decrease in CO2 emissions, thus contributing to the preservation of the environment. Likewise, it should be noted that the benefits include salaries in dollars and the opportunity to stay up to date with the latest trends.

To excel in these careers, a combination of technical and soft skills is required. In addition to having a minimum B2 level of English according to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), it is essential to excel in effective communication skills, teamwork and creative problem solving. Adaptability to technological changes, the willingness to continually learn, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts for non-technical audiences are crucial aspects awareness , ethics in data management, and resilience in the face of technical challenges complement these essential requirements.

-p

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado