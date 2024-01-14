(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); The US Lowered Price of Student Visas for Costa Ricans ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: January 12, 2024 The US Lowered Price of Student Visas for Costa Ricans

An interesting option for this educational opportunity

Costa Ricans who want to study in the United States have to obtain a special visa, different from the tourist one is identified as “Visa F” and this 2024 it will be a little cheaper.

As reported by the American Embassy, ​​the Consular Section will apply the exemption from the reciprocity fee, previously set at $43 this, Costa Ricans who wish to apply for an F Visa must now only pay the $185 for the ordinary process.

“The exemption benefits those who wish to pursue international academic studies full-time,” the diplomatic office noted.“They can be primary, secondary or university studies in a private school , seminary, conservatory or other academic institutions, including language training programs,” they added Embassy warned that the rest of the visa fees for Costa Ricans will remain unchanged.-