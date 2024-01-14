(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); From January 11th to 23rd Vehicle Restriction will be from 10 PM Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle How to Face Lifes Very Tough Challenges Culture & Lifestyle What is the Status of the LGBTQ+ Community in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Meet the Boruca Indigenous People of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Choosing a Qualified Shaman for Your Ayahuasca Journey Culture & Lifestyle Changing Your Life For the Better in 2024 More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search Health Updated: January 12, 2022 From January 11th to 23rd Vehicle Restriction will be from 10 PM and Massive Events are Suspended
Shops must close at 10 PM
By TCRN STAFF January 11, 20223350 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEntertainment TCRN STAFF - January 11, 2024Shawn Mendes Adventure in Costa Rica Reached More than 2.5 Million People Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF - January 11, 2024These are the 13 Costa Rican National Parks that Sell Entrance Tickets Online World News TCRN STAFF - January 11, 2024Costa Rican Embassy in Quito Will Provide Help to Tico Tourists and Residents Due to Wave of Violence in that Country TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!
The Tico Government announced new restriction measures due to the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections that is present in the country through the Omicron variant . This was confirmed by representatives of the commerce chamber meeting this Monday with government authorities who were informed of the change.
For this reason, the hours of the nocturnal sanitary vehicle restriction were extended and the massive events scheduled for the period from January 11th to 23rd were suspended. The new schedule of the restriction will be from Monday to Sunday from 10 p.m. at 5 a.m. and governs from this Tuesday January 12th. Commerce
This same restriction schedule includes Shops that must respect the premises with commercial permission, that is, they must close at 10 p.m. and not at 12 a.m. as applied from mid-December.
In the case of buses, the total capacity for the transfer of standing passengers during rush hour is eliminated and the maximum transfer permit of 20 standing passengers (always during rush hour) returns. Vehicle circulation restriction
This measure would be in force until Sunday, January 23, and the daytime vehicle restriction would be maintained in the GMS road as follows (last number of license plates):
Monday: 1 and 2
Tuesday: 3 and 4
Wednesday: 5 and 6
Thursday: 7 and 8
Friday: 9 and 0.
-p- Advertisement - SourceKristin Hidalgo ViaGuillermo Agudelo
MENAFN14012024000216011060ID1107718341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.