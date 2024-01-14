(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rican Embassy in Quito Will Provide Help to Tico Tourists and Residents Due to Wave of Violence in that Country ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: January 11, 2024 Costa Rican Embassy in Quito Will Provide Help to Tico Tourists and Residents Due to Wave of Violence in that Country

Follow the indications of the authorities

Follow the indications of the authorities

By TCRN STAFF January 11, 2024

A recommendation to stay at home or in the hotels where they are staying was issued by the Costa Rican embassy in Quito and urged that if you need anything, do not hesitate to contact them in light of the acts of violence that are being experienced in Ecuador.

In case of emergency, several communication channels were provided, including the consulate email [email protected] , and telephone numbers 2247219, 2447690 , in addition to the emergency service via WhatsApp at number 0983801863 .At the moment, the departure of tourists from the country is full of uncertainty since special measures were taken at the Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito.

The indications coordinated with the National Government came the same day that the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, declared the country in“internal armed conflict” as a measure to confront drug gangs and“neutralize” criminal organizations that impose a new wave of terror for two days.

In addition, the leader of the gang“Los Choneros” linked to the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, better known as Fito, escaped, which has generated a worrying wave of crime in the country.

The 34-year sentence, which includes charges for robbery, organized crime, weapons possession and murder, was not enough to keep him behind bars. His escape has unleashed a wave of crime that threatens national security .

The drug traffickers even entered a television channel, where a woman's cry of “please don't shoot, don't shoot” was heard, while other people sitting on the floor covered their faces of the most shocking scenes occurred when a hooded man, with a long gun pointed at a journalist's neck, demanded that he ask the police to leave the scene.

