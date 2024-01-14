(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC Wins Telecom Review Excellence Award for Most Innovative Product/Service Globally for Telco B2B Leadership

TOKYO, Jan 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced that the company has been named winner of the Most Innovative Product/Service (Vendor) - Global award at the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit 2023. This award was granted for NEC's innovative Telecom Solutions, which significantly enhance the digital experience for B2B customers of Telecom operators and add substantial value to services offered to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as well as large Enterprise/Government customers.

The Telecom Review Excellence Awards were celebrated at the 17th edition of Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, one of the most anticipated and largest ICT events in the industry, held on December 6th and 7th, 2023 in Dubai, UAE. The event welcomed distinguished guests, including C-level executives within the ICT industry and a broad range of professionals. This marks the second consecutive year that NEC has won the award.

Based on an open and trusted partner ecosystem, NEC provides a wide range of innovative Telecom B2B solutions and services, including networking, security, and virtualization solutions, across the globe. Using its multi-vendor integration capabilities and domain expertise, NEC's cutting-edge offerings are well-tailored to meet the business objectives of each operator, enabling them to create new revenue streams in the 5G era.

Furthermore, the uniqueness of NEC's Telecom B2B services lies in their focus on operators' business growth, from joint Go-To-Market, business planning to sales and technical enablement, aiming to expand their reach to enterprises. These business-oriented services help operators shift from traditional connectivity businesses to more value-added services, playing a key role in driving digital transformation for their enterprise customers.

"It is a huge honor that NEC has been recognized for this global award for our Telco B2B Solutions. Through collaborations with our trusted partners and worldwide customer base, we recognize the importance of enterprise and public businesses for operators as we support the ongoing wave of digital transformation," said Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation. "Utilizing our decades of experience in the telecom industry, as well as our multi-vendor and multi-domain service capabilities, NEC is committed to enhancing customer value and contributing to joint business creation among 5G networks in the digital era."

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of"Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.



