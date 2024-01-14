(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) IBEX INDIA 2024: 11th International Trade Fair and Conference for BFSI Tech & Fintech Sector



MUMBAI, INDIA, Jan 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th edition of IBEX INDIA, India's leading comprehensive Banking Technology Trade Expo & Conference will be organised from 21 - 23 February 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.

IBEX INDIA is a dedicated trade fair and conference, establishing a strategic platform for service providers to the BFSI sector. Showcasing innovative and transformative technologies, the 11th edition of IBEX INDIA brings the entire spectrum of the BFSI sector providers to the forefront.



IBEX INDIA, which has been connecting BFSI with technology since 2011, provides the right environment to experience future technologies. With the industry actively collaborating with potential technology partners to create bespoke solutions and adopt technologies such as blockchain, AI, and quantum computing, networking for business growth is a required endeavour. The holistic venue for introducing banks to cutting-edge innovations in IBEX INDIA 2024.

During the 3 days of Trade Fair and Conference the BFSI Sector in India and South Asia as a whole will interact with top worldwide technology solution providers exhibiting a variety of developments. Attendees at IBEX INDIA Expo 2024 will have the exclusive opportunity to stay updated on the latest advancements in banking automation, fintech, physical infrastructure, IT infrastructure/network, security, retail banking, Insurtech, artificial intelligence, digital banking, and more. By attending IBEX INDIA 2024, attendees can engage with key stakeholders in the BFSI sector. They will have the opportunity to cultivate meaningful connections with industry experts, potential clients, and strategic partners. Additionally, attendees can gain valuable insights into current market trends, learn about the best practices in the industry and identify tailored solutions for their brands.

Endorsed and supported by Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, CSB, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Equitas, Federal Bank, Fincare, Fino, Fintech Association of Sri Lanka (FASL), Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), The Maharashtra State Co-operatives Banks' Association LTD. (MSCBA), National Federation of State Co-operative Banks LTD. (NAFSCOB), NKGSB Co-operative Bank LTD., RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, The Rajasthan Urban Co-operative Banks Federation LTD., UCO Bank and Union Bank of India, IBEX India 2024 has unanimous industry backing associations such as Digital Security Association of India (DiSAI), Cyber Society of India (CSI), Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), extending support, repose confidence in IBEX India as an extraordinary networking platform.

The IBEX INDIA conferences include high-level keynote speeches, thought-provoking panel discussions and special addresses. A series of panel discussions will be held with an impressive panel of speakers with senior officials from private and public sector banks. The agenda of the discussions will cover themes on BFSI Innovations, Trends & Next Practices among others. The conferences on day 1 will focus on the themes of Adoption of AI – Governance, Strategy & Policies, Embracing Zero Trust Infrastructure – from strategy to implementation, and Compliance Automation, Reg Tech and Legal Tech – Managing Complex Regulations in today's Digital World. On day 2, the panel discussions will cover themes such as Customer Service Excellence & Mar tech – Curating top of the order marketing programs to optimize reach and deliver more personalized customer experiences, Navigating the Future: Outsourcing Strategies in the New IT Regime starting April 2024, and Digital Public Infrastructure – game changer for banking, insurance and financial services line with the vibrant start-up environment, IBEX INDIA 2024 will also feature a start-up corner offering the Indian BFSI start-up community the opportunity to showcase promising innovations.

As we embark on the 11th edition, IBEX INDIA proudly unveils the Technology Awards 2024, underscoring the dedication to recognizing and celebrating technological prowess, innovation, and excellence within the Indian BFSI landscape. The award ceremony will be evaluated by an esteemed jury panel comprising seasoned experts from the BFSI Sector , Technology, Insurance, Regulation, and Financial Services. In collaboration with IBEX INDIA 2024's exclusive knowledge partner, Capgemini, the awards promise to be a benchmark in recognizing excellence within the industry. The jury panel and knowledge partners have meticulously curated relevant award categories and judging parameters to ensure a fair and impartial evaluation for all nominees.

Join IBEX INDIA 2024 and explore the latest advancements in technology as demonstrated by industry experts. The event will feature businesses showcasing their products, solutions, and technological capabilities, offering attendees a unique opportunity. With three-day trade fair and two day conference, IBEX INDIA 2024 is an unparalleled platform for participants to connect and explore new opportunities.

