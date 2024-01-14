British PM Confirms Airstrikes Against Houthi Military Facilities In Yemen

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday that Britain, alongside the United States, has carried out airstrikes against Houthi military facilities in Yemen.
“The Royal Air Force has carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen,” Sunak said in a statement.
The strikes came in response to“a series of dangerous and destabilising attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening UK and other international ships,” Sunak said.
The Royal Navy continues to patrol the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian, he said. ■
