Egypt Calls For Int'l Efforts To Reduce Tension, Ensure Navigation Safety In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Egypt on Friday called for unifying international and regional efforts to ease tensions in the region and ensure the safety of navigation in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry voiced Egypt's deep concern over the escalation of military operations in the Red Sea and the airstrikes on parts of Yemen.

Egypt noted that the dangerous developments taking place in the southern Red Sea region and Yemen are clear indications of the dangers of the regional conflict's expansion as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt also stressed the“inevitability of a comprehensive ceasefire” and an end to the ongoing war against Palestinian civilians to avoid further regional instability and conflicts, as well as threats to international peace and security.

For several weeks, the Houthi group in Yemen has been conducting military operations in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, sending armed boats, drones, and missiles to attack commercial ships that have links to Israel.

Early Friday, the United States and Britain launched several airstrikes on Houthi military sites in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other provinces under the group's control in response to attacks carried out by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. ■