Imran Khan's PTI Loses Poll Symbol 'Bat'

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Ahead of the February 8 general elections, the Supreme Court in the country has upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) , and nullified Imran Khan-led PTI's intra-party polls, depriving the party of its polls symbol bat, local media reported.

After continuous hearing for three days, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali anno­unced the judgement at 11.15 pm on Saturday on the ECP's plea, Dawn reported.

Setting aside the Peshawar High Court order regarding restoration of PTI's bat symbol, the bench said: "Mere production of a certificate by the PTI stating that intra-party elections were held could not suffice to establish that such elections had actually been held particularly when some party members were challenging this assertion.

On December 22, the poll watchdog had invalidated the PTI's intra-party polls held on December 2 while hearing complaints filed by some rebel PTI members.

The PTI had moved the Peshawar High Court against the ECP order which on Wednesday declared the polls body's decision "as illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect".

After the Supreme Court's decision, the PTI leaders said though the party has lost its polls symbol, they will contest the polls as independents.

--IANS

int/svn