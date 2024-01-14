Reserve Forces Major Killed In Combat In Central Gaza, Says Israeli Occupation Army

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army confirmed Saturday evening that a reserve forces major, a soldier from the 5037th Battalion of the 11th "Yifthah" Brigade, was killed in combat in the central Gaza Strip.The army also reported that two officers and a soldier were critically injured in clashes in the southern and central Gaza Strip.According to the latest figures available on the Israeli army's official website, 521 officers and soldiers have been killed since October 7, 2023.