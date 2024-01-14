Supplies Of Medications For Israeli Prisoners In Gaza Start To Arrive In Strip

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- Supplies of medications for Israeli prisoners held in Gaza started to arrive in the Strip under the terms of the agreement with Qatar, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday evening.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declared on Friday that a deal, mediated by Qatar, had been reached to provide medication to Israeli prisoners detained in the Gaza Strip over the next few days.

