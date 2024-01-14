New US Airstrike Targets Houthis In Yemen

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- US aircraft again hit Ansar Allah (Houthi) targets in Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Saturday, citing unnamed local sources.The bombardment targeted a Houthi naval facility in the Al-Kuthaib neighborhood as well as Tanmiah Street, implying that the new airstrike on Hodeidah was in retaliation to a missile fired from within the city, according to the AFP.

