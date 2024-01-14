800,000 People Are At Risk Of Dying From Starvation, Thirst In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- "Death threatens about 800,000 people in the Gaza and northern governorates due to the ongoing policy of starvation and thirst pursued by the Israeli occupation army against them," according to the government media office in the Gaza Strip."The two governorates require 1,300 food trucks every day to alleviate hunger, 600 for the north and 700 for Gaza," the office said Saturday in a statement.