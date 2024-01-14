Thousands Of Demonstrators In London Demand Onslaught End Against Gaza

London, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- More than 200,000 people marched in London on Saturday to urge a stop to Israel's onslaught against the Gaza Strip.Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and demanded that aid be let into Gaza, as well as that Israeli leaders be tried.The pro-Palestine coalition in Britain has announced global marches in solidarity of Gaza in over 120 locations across 45 nations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.