Chilly Weather, Rainfall Expected Across Jordan

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience cold and cloudy weather conditions on Sunday, with partially to mostly cloudy skies, and a likelihood of light to moderate rain showers in the northern, central, and southwestern regions. Winds are predicted to be moderate westerlies, occasionally picking up.The Jordan Meteorological Department issued a cautionary statement, drawing attention to potential hazards associated with the weather conditions. Reduced horizontal visibility due to fog over mountainous areas and select desert and plain regions is a concern. Furthermore, there is a risk of road slippage in areas where rainfall is anticipated.On Monday, the weather is expected to remain cold with partial cloud cover in most regions. Light rain showers may occur in the northern parts of the kingdom, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds.As Tuesday approaches, a slight increase in temperatures is anticipated. Cold weather is projected for mountainous and plain areas, with relatively lower temperatures expected in desert regions. Mild weather conditions are on the horizon for the valleys, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, along with cloud cover at varying altitudes. Moderate winds from the southeast are forecasted.Wednesday's weather is expected to be cold in mountainous and plain areas, with relatively cooler temperatures in desert regions. Mild temperatures are anticipated for the valleys, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by cloud cover at medium and high altitudes. The winds are expected to be light from the southwest.Today's peak temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 21C and lows of 10C.