Crown Prince Attends Dinner Hosted By Singapore Deputy PM At Conclusion Of Working Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Singapore, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong on Friday hosted a dinner banquet in honour of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, at the conclusion of his working visit to Singapore.During the dinner, the two sides highlighted the strategic ties and shared values between Jordan and Singapore, which have grown over the past decades.The two sides expressed keenness to further enhance economic relations, knowledge exchange, and cooperation in various fields, especially administrative reform, technical education, and vocational training.Crown Prince Al Hussein noted that the visit included signing a comprehensive package of agreement and memoranda of understanding, stressing the need to build on them in the future.