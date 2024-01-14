Princess Rajwa Meets Spouse Of Singapore PM

Singapore, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein met with the wife of Singapore's prime minister, Ho Ching, in Singapore on Friday.The meeting took place as part of the official visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Singapore.

