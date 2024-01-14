Industrial Producer Price Index Declines By 2.68% In First 11 Month Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- The Department of Statistics (DoS) revealed on Friday that the Industrial Producer Price Index, during the 2023 January- November period, dropped by 2.68 per cent amounting to 90.24 points compared with 92.73 points in the same period in 2022.In its monthly report, the DoS said that the decline is a result of a 3.66 per cent decrease in the transformative industries price index and a 3.11 per cent increase in the price index of electricity, while the extractive industries price index went up by 3.70 per cent.The industrial producer price index for November of 2023 decreased by 4.63 per cent, reaching 87.01 points compared with 91.23 during the same month of 2022, the report said.The monthly decrease between October and November 2023 was attributed to the decrease of prices of transformative industries by 4.75, extractive industries by 4.19 per cent and electricity by 3.63 per cent.