Jordan Sees 39.6% Annual Rainfall Average

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- Since the start of the rainy season, registered rainfall has increased to 36.6 per cent of Jordan's long-term average of 8.1 billion cubic metres, the Water Ministry said on Friday.In a statement, the ministry added that the storage of the Kingdom's dams increased to 97mcm, or 33.7 per cent of their total capacity of 288.At the governorate level, Ajloun received the highest precipitation with 42.5 millimetres.