UN Envoy Urges South Lebanon Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Jan 13 (Petra) -- United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Saturday called for a ceasefire in southern Lebanon, adherence to Security Council Resolution 1701 and working toward a political solution.He said in a statement at the end of a four-day visit to Beirut, where he met top officials, that the UN continued to urge all parties for a ceasefire, adding that current tensions carried the risk of a larger and more destructive conflict.Since Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging fire, dozens of civilians and journalists were killed or injured, he said, adding that UN peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon, UNIFIL, sites were bombed more than 20 times and three peacekeepers were injured.Lacroix held talks with Lebanese Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib and also met with ambassadors of countries contributing military forces to UNIFIL, as well as envoys of permanent UN Security Council members.In South Lebanon today, Israeli forces fired more than 25 phosphorus and smoke shells on the border town of Mays al-Jabal, a Lebanese security source told Petra reporter in Beirut.It also said two interceptor missiles fired by Israeli troops exploded in the airspace over the town.