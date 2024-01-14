Food Exports Up 11% In 2023, According To Chamber

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 13 (Petra) -- Food sector exports grew by JD947 million, about 11 percent in 2023, compared to JD853 million in 2022, according to certificate of origin data released Saturday by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).Exports grew despite a decline in national exports, an indication of the sector's "qualitative and upward" performance that has been recorded since the Covid-19 pandemic, said JCI food, supply and livestock industries representative Mohammad Al-Jitan.Hower, the road to growth is still long, he said, noting that the sector has untapped export opportunities of more than JD200 million.He called for an integrated national tracking system of food and animal products (cheese, processed meat, and dairy), which is key to a product's data to ensure an effective use of resources, and offers the opportunity for national food products to access more markets.Al-Jitan also urged maximizing the benefit from signed trade agreements, especially with the United States and the European Union, which require a national tracking system of their imports, and which are an entry point for more than 1.1 billion consumers.