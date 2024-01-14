Rain Season Up To 41.4% Of Annual Average

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 13 (Petra) -- Rainfall as of Saturday morning raised the season's total to 41.4 percent of the annual average of about 8.1 billion cubic meters, according to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the Jordan Valley Authority.The storage rate in major dams was up 99 million cubic metres, 34.3 percent of their storage capacity of 288,128 million cubic metres, it said in a statement.It said the highest precipitation was recorded in Shtafina in Ajloun with 42 millimeter in 24 hours.