135 Killed In Gaza, 312 Injured By Israeli Bombing In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan 13 (Petra) -- Israel carried out 12 massacres in Gaza in the last 24 hours, killing 135 people, bringing to 23,843 the death toll since it launched its war on october 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said some of the victims remained under the rubble and bodies were on streetsides beyond reach of ambulances or civil defence crews.He said 312 people were injured, bringing the total number of injured to 60,317, adding that "this genocide by the Israeli occupation forces is the worst throughout history."One in 20 of the Gaza population is either killed, injured or missing in the Israeli aggression, he said.