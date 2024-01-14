Telecommunications Repair Crews In Gaza Targeted By Israeli Bombing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan 13 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Saturday bombed technical crews repairing damaged tecommunication facilities as they tried to restore internet service in the Gaza Strip, which was cut off for the second day in a row, according to Palestinian sources.They said repair teams were directly bombed despite prior coordination with the occupation army through international mediators.They said that 80 percent of Gaza's telecommunications sector was destroyed or damaged by Israeli bombing, threatening the lives of injured people who could not be reached to transport them to hospitals.Tecommunications have been completely cut off from Gaza for the seventh time since Israel launched its aggression on October 7, according to the sources.