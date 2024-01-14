IEC: Jordanian Youth Constitute 38.5% Of Party Members

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -Number of Jordanian youth under the age of 35 in Jordan's political parties stood at 23,702 members, or 38.5% and the number of young women reached 10,455, or 44.1%, while the number of people with disabilities reached 36 persons, Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced.In statements to "Petra" on Saturday, Ahmed Abu Zeid, Secretary of IEC Parties Register revealed the total number of party members reached 61,534, including 34,575 men, or 56.2% and 26,959 women, or 43.8%.Abu Zeid pointed out that 31 parties have completed requirements for rectifying their status and meeting conditions for establishment so far in accordance with the provisions of Parties Law No. (7) of 2022.Additionally, he said 10 parties are under establishment, some of which are expected to hold their founding conference during the next two months, while the IEC party register is still examining 5 applications to establish parties.To accept application for candidacy on the party list in the general constituency or obtain funding allocated to political parties, he said the candidate must have been affiliated with the party for a period of no less than six months before polling day.Abu Zeid also stressed importance of providing the IEC party register with the members' names and data on a regular and continuous basis to ensure accuracy of information related to the affiliation date.Abu Zeid added that the IEC parties register launched an e-platform that publishes names of party members and their membership date, which facilitates verification and auditing process.The IEC reaffirmed that the register is the only reference body for approving a member's affiliation date, he pointed out.