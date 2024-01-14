Jordan Imported 1,726Mln Mobile Devices Worth JD154.6Mln In 2023-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) - Jordan imported a total of 1,726 million cellular devices with an estimated value of JD154.6 million during the year 2023.In remarks to "Petra" on Saturday, Head of Roya Association for Cellular Devices Investors, Ahmed Alloush, said a total of 410,000 devices were imported in the first quarter in 2023, worth JD43 million and 342,000 devices were imported in the year's 2nd quarter, at a value of JD32 million.Meanwhile, Alloush added that 524,000 devices were imported in the third quarter of 2023, worth JD36.6 million and 450,000 devices in the last quarter worth JD43 million.Alloush pointed out that there is a "significant" decline in imports, compared to the year 2022 with the total value of imports at JD174 million, which constitutes a decrease of JD19.4 million in 2023 at an approximate rate of 11.1%.Additionally, he attributed this drop to the 16% tax imposed on cellular devices, which directly affected the volume of imports and thus prices on the end consumer.Alloush called on the government to take measures to support the sector's growth, especially amid regional tensions that increase importance to take proactive measures to protect economic sectors, including the cellular devices business, while stressing need to review tax policies.