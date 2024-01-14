30 Jordanian Companies Participate In 47Th Baghdad International Fair

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) - 30 Jordanian companies, with organization by Jordan Exports (JE), participated in the 47th Baghdad International Fair, which began on January 10.In a statement Saturday, JE indicated that the exhibition, which is one of the key and largest events organized by Iraqi Ministry of Commerce in the city of Baghdad, features a Jordanian pavilion with participation of companies from Jordan's various industrial, service, chemical, food, construction, textile, packaging, and hospital sectors, among others.JE indicated that Jordan's participation in the exhibition aims to search for new networking opportunities and horizons in global markets.The Jordanian pavilion was opened by Jordanian Ambassador in Baghdad, Montaser Oqla, in the presence of a large number of Jordanian businesspeople participating in the exhibition.