Telecom Companies' Services In Gaza Suspended Services, OCHA Report

New York, Jan. 13 (Petra) - A UN report issued by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that telecommunications companies in Gaza announced suspension of their services for the 7th time since last October 7.According to the report, 178 trucks loaded with food, medicine and other supplies entered Gaza Strip on Friday through Rafah and Karm Abu Salem crossings.Meanwhile, Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ), in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), evacuated about 28 wounded people and their companions from Shifa Hospital and Kamal Adwan Hospital and the PRCS medical point in Jabalia to southern Gaza to receive treatment.Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, some 23,708 Palestinians were killed and 60,005 others injured.In the West Bank, 333 Palestinians, including 84 children, were killed, while 4,176 Palestinians, including 631 children, were injured.Additionally, the report said about 350,000 people in Gaza still suffer from chronic diseases, and some 485,000 others suffer from mental health disorders in their treatment.