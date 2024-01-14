Cold Weather Forecast Almost Countrywide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be cold and partly cloudy, with fog over the mountainous areas, the desert, and the plains, and light showers of rain are also forecast in the Kingdom's northern areas in early morning, while it will be pleasant in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba.Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned in its report of the risk of low horizontal visibility due to fog over hilltops and some areas of the Kingdom's desert and plains, and slippery roads in regions that witness rainfall.According to the JMD report, the weather on Sunday will be cold almost countrywide and light to moderate showers of rain are forecast in the Kingdom's northern and central areas.On Monday, the weather will be cold and partly cloudy almost nationwide with the possibility of light rain showers in the Kingdom's north.Today's temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 12 degrees Celsuis and a low of 5C, while the port city of Aqaba will reach a fair 24C during the day, sliding to 10C at night.