Armenia Ready To Provide Land Communications Between Main Part Of Azerbaijan And Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Armenia is ready to provide land communications between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan on the same conditions as Iran, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

“We are ready to provide rail and road communications between Azerbaijan (the main part of Azerbaijan) and Nakhchivan on the conditions under which Iran provides,” he said.