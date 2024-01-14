Armenia Ready To Provide Land Communications Between Main Part Of Azerbaijan And Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Armenia is ready
to provide land communications between the main part of Azerbaijan
and Nakhchivan on the same conditions as Iran, Prime Minister of
Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.
“We are ready to provide rail and road communications between
Azerbaijan (the main part of Azerbaijan) and Nakhchivan on the
conditions under which Iran provides,” he said.
