Some External, Internal Forces Don't Want Peace Between Armenia And Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Some external and
internal forces do not want the establishment of lasting peace
between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol
Pashinyan said, Trend reports.
“Unfortunately, until this moment, Armenia and Azerbaijan speak
different diplomatic languages. Both in Armenia and Azerbaijan, as
well as outside our countries, there are and will be forces that
are not interested in peace,” he noted.
