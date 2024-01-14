               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Some External, Internal Forces Don't Want Peace Between Armenia And Azerbaijan - Pashinyan


1/14/2024 2:23:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Some external and internal forces do not want the establishment of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, until this moment, Armenia and Azerbaijan speak different diplomatic languages. Both in Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as outside our countries, there are and will be forces that are not interested in peace,” he noted.

