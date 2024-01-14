Gaza Death Toll Passes 23K

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra)-- The death toll from Israel's war on the Gaza Strip reached 23,469 Thursday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.The ministry spokesperson Ashraf Qidrah said that the Israeli occupation forces carried out 10 massacres in the last 24 hours in which 112 people were killed and 194 were injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.