UK Government Intends To Expand Nuclear Power

London, Jan. 11 (Petra)-- The British government is investigating ideas to construct a new, massive nuclear power station, BBC reported.According to ministers, the initiative would be the largest sector increase in 70 years and lessen dependency on foreign suppliers.By 2050, the new facility is expected to quadruple energy supplies.However, given that current nuclear programs are already overbudget and behind schedule, concerns have been voiced.Currently, 15 percent of the electricity in the UK comes from nuclear power, but over the next ten years, many of the nation's aging reactors are scheduled to be retired.