Gaza/76 Staff Arrives Home

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra)-- After performing their humanitarian and medical duties to the family and brothers in the Gaza Strip, the workers of the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/76 returned to home on Thursday.The participation of the field hospital staff came within efforts made by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) in supporting and assisting families in the besieged enclave.Two days ago, the Jordanian Field Hospital, Gaza/77, dispatched its staff in order to carry out its humanitarian and medical duty, lending a hand and supporting brothers and families in the Strip.Notably, in 2009 the JAF dispatched its first field hospital to the Gaza Strip in order to offer rehabilitative and medical assistance to families and siblings residing there.