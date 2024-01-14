Saqqaf, EU Ambassador Talk Investment Promotion Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf on Thursday discussed with Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, arrangements for starting preparations to hold a Jordanian-European business forum in the Kingdom with participation of both sides' public and private sectors next April.The forum aims to strengthen Jordan-EU investment relations within the framework of activating Investment Promotion Strategy for 2023-2026, which was launched by Ministry of Investment last year.Saqqaf stressed the Kingdom's keenness to attract more EU investments to Jordan and provide ways to empower them.Saqqaf also pointed to the economic reforms that were taken to improve the Kingdom's investment environment, primarily approving Investment Environment Law and the subsequent related regulations and instructions, endorsing Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects Law, and establishing the Ministry of Investment to be the body concerned with investor affairs.In this context, she referrd to multiple free trade agreements signed between Jordan and about 51 countries across the world, mainly EU-Jordan Association Agreement.For his part, the ambassador affirmed that Jordan provides an "attractive, safe and stable" investment environment.The envoy noted the EU Delegation continues to inform investors about the Kingdom's available investment and economic opportunities, as part of the EU's efforts to promote Jordan as a "safe and stable" environment for investment.